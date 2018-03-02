Hidden war injury is tackled in Vamos Theatre’s brave production

Post-Traumatic Stress, an unseen and often unrecognised injury of war, and the impact it can have on families is explored in a wordless, full mask theatrical production.

A Brave Face has created from two years of research with ex and serving soldiers and will be presented by Vamos Theatre at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on March 13.

The production takes its audience to Afghanistan in 2009 where under the bright blue skies, a small girl stands watching the soldier. She smile....just like his sister. Ryan is there to see the world, learn a trade, get a life. Training is complete, combat is a buzz; he’s part of a team, and knows his job. But on one particular hot and desperate tour of duty, Ryan sees things he can’t talk about, to anyone. And then, when he returns home, the trouble really begins.

A Brave Face is suitable for audiences aged 12 years and upwards. Tickets are priced at £18.50 and £17.50 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk