Heart-warming show celebrates centenary of First World War ending

Pack up your Troubles is a truly heartwarming show in celebration of the centenary year of the end of the First World War.

Take a journey into nostalgia with great songs such as It’s A Long Way To Tipperary, Keep The Home Fires Burning, If You Were The Only Girl In The World, Take Me Back To Dear Old Blighty and of course Pack Up Your Troubles.

Enjoy an unforgettable performance of music and comedy. Embrace your patriotism in this celebration of the memory of our brave war heroes.

Pack Up Your Troubles is here Sunday 14 October at 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £16, call 01298 72190 or go to the website: https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk