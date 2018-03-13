Hasland Theatre Company explores the life of adventurous Captain Scott

Hasland Theatre Company will stage a topical production in the wake of this winter’s snow and ice.

Terra Nova by Ted Tally is inspired by the tale of the intrepid adventurer Captain Robert Falcon Scott

Drawn from the journals and letters found on the frozen body of Scott, the play’s action blends scenes of the explorer and his men, flashbacks of his beloved wife Kathleen as well as glimpses of his Norwegian rival Roald Amundsen whose team beat the English explorers to the South Pole in 1911.

For director Val Ryan, this is her second time directing the play, having taken the helm in 2011 at Witham Dramatic Club in Essex. She said: “It’s a great pleasure to make my directorial debut at Hasland with Terra Nova. Working with the cast and crew is a rewarding experience and I think we have all learned something about bravery and comradeship.’

Publicity officer Nicky Beards added: “I’m sure audiences will love watching a drama about a brave team of explorers battling snow and ice conditions far beyond those we’ve ever witnessed!’

Steve Cowley stars as Captain Scott in the production which runs from Monday, March 19, to Saturday, March 24, at The Playhouse on Storforth Lane.

Tickets £8.50 from the box office, tel. 01246 272271 or online at haslandtheatrecompany.co.uk