Hamilton Loomis showcases award-winning guitar playing in Derbyshire

Award-winning American blues guitarist Hamilton Loomis is touring to Derbyshire to plug his new album Basics.

Backed by his full electric band, Hamilton will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on September 1.

His funky blues music has earned him Best Artist awards and won him fans all over the world.

Hamilton was born and raised in Texas and became a protege of Bo Diddley at an early age. Diddley became a friend, mentor, collaborator, playing on two albums and presenting Hamilton with a red guitar which he still plays. Hamilton was also schooled by other Texas legends such as Johnny Copeland, Gatemouth Brown, Joe ‘Guitar’ Hughes and Albert Collins.

Tickets for his Derby show cost £13, available from The Flowerpot or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk