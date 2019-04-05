Haddon Hall hosts spring artisan market this weekend

Haddon Hall will hold a Spring Artisan Market, welcoming the finest makers and artisans from across the country to display and sell their wares.

Stalls will be set up throughout Haddon’s beautiful rooms and in the Gardener’s Cottage from today (Friday, April 5) to Sunday, April 7.

The market will be open from 10am to 5pm with last entry at 4pm. Tickets are priced at £5.50.

Following on from the growing success of Haddon’s summer and winter artisan markets, the spring event will focus on food, floristry, home styling, spring cleaning and other delights. There will be a rich and varied selection of products on display, ranging from confectionery to baked goods, independent brewers and gin distillers to plans and jewellers, as well as a selection of plants from the gardens on Haddon Hall’s own stand.

Over the weekend, Olive Owl Florist will be doing demonstrations to show guests how to make Easter decorations for the home using spring flowers with the option of buying a kit with everything inside to recreate at home. As well as this, willow sculpture artist Emma Parkins will be on hand to show visitors how to create something from willow.

In addition, visitors to Haddon Hall can also enjoy brunch, lunch and afternoon teas in the restaurant, and have the opportunity to browse a range of souvenirs, books, plants and artisan creation in the gift shop.