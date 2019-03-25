Grease is the word at Chapel High

Capacity audiences witnessed Chapel-en-le-Frith High School’s vibrant performance of ‘Grease!’ over three thrilling nights of song, music, drama and dance.

The production demonstrated the inclusive ethos of the school, with students of all ages and abilities taking a full part in this classic musical of growing up in America.

Hopelessly devoted: Luke Swainson and Issy Campbell as Danny and Sandy in Grease at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School.

The principal roles were superbly rendered by Issy Campbell and Luke Swainson as Sandy and Danny, and they were brilliantly supported by James Goddard as Kenickie and by the talented singer Nikki Greaves in the role of Rizzo.

The ‘T-Birds’ were engaging and so watchable, delivering their lines with attitude and combing their greased back hair with style. Likewise, the ‘Pink Ladies’ were feisty and

entertaining, attempting to ooze glamour and cool in every scene.

This was, though, much more than a showcase for individuals. The chorus of more than 70 students, drawn from all areas of the school, gave strong vocal and visual backing to the spectacle. Their opening rendition of, ‘Grease is the Word’ as well as rousing versions of favourites including, ‘We Go Together’ and ‘Greased Lightnin’, showcased the energy and commitment of the ensemble.

Greased lightnin;: T-Birds in Grease at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School.

Musical accompaniment was provided by an accomplished ten-strong band, comprised of staff and students, which was driven by the outstanding percussionist, Javan Carrington.

The school is indebted to the expertise of their new technician, Paul Hanley, and to a very talented year 11 student, Jack Croasdale. Alongside their backstage team, they ensured that the visual and technical aspects of the show ran smoothly.

Great credit is due to the production and directing team of Steph Bramwell and Jayne Marling, as well as Andrea Wright, Sarah Ledbury and Zoey Vickers, the musical directors. Most of all though, credit to the wonderful cast.

Musical theatre at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School goes from strength to strength. Bring on next year!

KAREN HIGGINS