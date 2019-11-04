Good Companions celebrate diamond anniversary by performing The Wedding Singer on Derby stage

A production of The Wedding Singer is a fitting show for Derby’s Good Companions which is celebrating 60 years of entertaining audiences in the city.

The musical, which is based on the comedy film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, will be staged at Derby Theatre from November 5 to 9.

Robbie is the Wedding Singer and also a wannabe rock-star who is dumped at the altar by his fiancee. He later falls for a waitress but she is about to marry a Wall Street shark. Can Robbie’s singing win the girl of his dreams?

Tickets are priced £15. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk. or call 01332 593939.

