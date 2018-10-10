Thursday, October 12

FMB host open mic to launch four-day beer festival. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Rainbreakers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Herron Brothers. Vegan Revelation Cafe, Belper.

This Feeling. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, October 12

Turn The Page, Little Dog, ziPt, Left Hand Drive. The Loft, Matlock.

QE2. Tribute to Queen. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Fiona and Richard. The County, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Horse and Jockey, Unstone.

Identity Crisis. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

The Complete Stone Roses. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Will Varley. The Venue, Derby.

Whalebone. Tansley Village Hall.

The Cadillacs. Uppertown Social Centre, Ashover.

Lil Jim Doughty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Roxanne de Bastion. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Straighten Out. Hairy Dog, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Eagle, Buxton.

Saturday, October 13

Black Hands. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Metropolis. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Lucy Kay. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Kings Inn, Creswell

Ruth Stanford. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Descaradas and Little Dog. Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

Jonathan Redfearn. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

DFacto. Yew Tree, Coal Aston.

Origin. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

Skinny Molly. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Wickerman. Butchers Arms. Brimington.

Grade 2, Gimp Fist, Rude Pride and Arch Rivals. Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Lords of Valhalla. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Starscreen. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sunday, October 14

Moonshiners. Butchers Arms, Brimington, 4pm.

Dark Lightning. Liberal Club, Spondon, 4.30pm.

David James. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Matt Meakin. Country rock. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Tuesday, October 16

Blair Dunlop. The Flowerpot, Derby,

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, October 17

The Herron Brothers, Derby QUAD.