Thursday, June 7

Royal Rock Night open mic. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Friday, June 8

Avenged Sevenfold head Download festival. Donington Park, Derby.

Bon Jovi Forever. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Fillers. Tribute to The Killers, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Escape Plan. The Spireite, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Tony Christie. The Venue, Derby.

ziPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

King Kurt. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Strange Days. Poet and Castle, Codnor.

The Dire Beasties. Old Black Swan, Crich.

Hollowpoint. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Saturday, June 9

Guns ‘n’ Roses head Download festival. Donington Park, Derby.

Rate Hot Chilli Peppers. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Nelson Arms, Middleton by Wirksworth.

The Suffrajetz. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Metropolis. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Liam Maddison. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Pint of Mild. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Laura Lee Simpson. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Towards The Sun. Butchers Arms. Brimington.

Paul Speed. Hilltop WM Club & institute, Bolsover

LeftyChris. Royal Oak, Brampton, Chesterfield.

DFacto. Hasland Club, Hampton Street, Hasland.

The Southmartins. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hey Pixies. Tribute to The Pixies. Hairy Dog, Derby.

Rose Amongst Thorns. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Eagle, Buxton.

Lazio Baby. Buxworth War Memorial Club.

Kev Smith Jones. Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Ashbourne.

Bad Penny. The Harlequin, Sheffield.

Sunday, June 10

Ozzy Osborne headlines Download festival. Donington Park, Derby.

Awkward Jane hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Mike Carlton. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

ShaoDow, Tomek Zyl, CIZZ, Karnage, DJ T-Russ, and Blades In The Shade. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

ziPt. The White Hart Inn, Greenhill, Sheffield.

Monday, June 11

The Rogue Embers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, June 12

Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday June 13

The Fred Baker Trio. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Wayne Smith. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.