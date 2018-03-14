Thursday, March 15

Chris Difford and Boo Hewerdine. The Flowerpot, Derby.

FMB host jam night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Rob and Sue. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

Lil Jim and Hazel Scott. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

Friday, March 16

Dukes of Pork. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Bravado, a tribute to Rush. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Silk Road. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Tom Andrews. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

SoulDeep Fusion. The Queens Head, Belper.

The Bryan Adams Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Savannah. Crown and Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Mike Carlton. Clowne & District Liberal Club, North Road, Clowne.

Lottie T’Vay, Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Saturday, March 17

Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis and Stone Roses). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Crossroads. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Watchsnatchers. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

The Zedz. Hollingwood Hotel, Hollingwood.

Tony Fletcher. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Danny Davis. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Electric Dreams. Brimington Social Club.

Wayne Adams. Hilltop WM Cub & Institute, Bolsover.

Renayah. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

Chris Firminger Band. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Harmony & Reason. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Paul Stewart. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

u2uK. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Matt Symons. The Joker’s (Selston WM Club), Selston.

Appleby. The Last Post, Derby.

Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Help. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Lisa Jayne West. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Bad Penny. The Cutler, North Anston, Sheffield.

Sunday, March 18

Beanie. Acoustic covers. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Ali. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Tony Munroe, Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Junkyard Angels. Spondon LIberal Club, Derby.

Monday, March 19

La Esperanza. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, March 20

Harris Nixon’s jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, March 21

Jim Tracy. Country ‘n’ Western singer. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.