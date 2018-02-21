Friday, February 23

Jean Genie. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Topgun. Ark Tavern, Brimington.Martin Ison unplugged. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Dream State (UK). The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Taylor & Hart. Stanley’s Alehouse, Matlock.

Steamchicken. Guildhall Theatre, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. The New Inn, Buxton.

Saturday, February 24

Scopyons (Scorpions tribute band) and Hellbent Forever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Penny Loafers. The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

DFacto. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

The Cureheads. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Keeley K. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Non Compus Mentis. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Matrix. Brimington Social Club.

Rllie Gent. Hilltop WN Club & Institute, Bolsover

Dekota. Award-winning duo. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

She Said. Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Dualers. The Hairy Dog, Derby. YOU. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Four Muppeteers. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Sunday, February 25

Chris Paul hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield, from 5pm.

The Suffrajetz. Tramway Tavern, Brampton, Chesterfield, 6pm.

We Are The Giant. Thorn Tree Inn, Belper.

Lorraine Swan. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Jaxx. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Monday, February 26

Calum Ward. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, February 27

Shaun Byrne hosts open acoustic night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Harris Nixon’s legendary jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, February 28

Fred T. Baker. The Neptune, Chesterfield, 8.30pm.

Sammy Beck. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

We Are The Giant. The Dog & Moon, Derby.

Open mic night. Old Black Swan, Crich.

Thursday, March 1

Emzae. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Double Cross. Golden Eagle, Derby.