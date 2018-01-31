Friday, February 2

Dark Lightning. White Swan, Chesterfield.

Amelia Carter Band. Chesterfield & District CAMRA Beer Festival.Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Northern Lights. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Swing Gitan. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Wes Finch & Amit Dattani. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

John Martyn Celebration. Queens Head, Belper.

StillMarillion. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Martin Gallimore. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

Saturday, February 3

Synner. Chesterfield & District CAMRA Beer Festival. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Hi-On Maiden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Zedz. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

‘Adele’ tribute night. Brimington Social Club.

Full Throttle. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

DFacto. The Yew Tree, Coal Aston.

The Small Fakers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Matt Franklyn. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Scott Carr. The Willow Tree, Pilsley,

Tony Fletcher. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Isaac Walters. The Last Post, Derby.

Roadhouse. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

The Godfathers. Plus special guests The Lengthmen and Damn Cargo. The Hairy Dog, Derby,

Sunday, February 4

Tom Barnett hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Vertigo Tarts. Nags Head, Ripley.

Chris Lawford. Old Whittington MIners Social Club.

Molly May’s open mic.The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tristram Shandy jam night. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Dark Lightning. White Hart, Stanley.

Monday, February 5

Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

The Sugar Tree. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Mart Rodger Manchester jazz. High Lane Conservative Club, Buxton Road, High Lane.

Open mic acoustics. The Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Tuesday, February 6

Shaun Byrne’s open acoustic session. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Thursday, February 8

Alex Spacie’s open mic jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Chris Wood. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Peashooters. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

Steve & Julie. The Last Post, Derby.