Friday, January 5

Charlie Healy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

We Are Giant. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Hope Wrestling. The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby.

Oobleck. The Cube, Deda, Chapel Street, Derby.

Saturday, January 6

Saffron. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Traitors. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Beale Street Brothers. Brimington Social Club.

Blonde. Spondon Liberal Club.

J.J. Benjamin. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Fuzzy Felt World. Gilberts, Buxton.

Sunday, January 7

John C. Morgan. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Cole Jackson. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Jamming session with Tristram Shandy. Spondon Liberal Club.

Monday, January 8

Lester and the Bee. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz. Conservative Club, Buxton Road, High Lane.

Friday, January 12

Transmission. The sound of Joy Division. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

James Jeffrey. Acoustic show. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Create To Inspire/Canvas plus special guests Skywalker and Revealer. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Saturday, January 13

Backstreet Thunder and Guilty As Sin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Towards The Sun. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Diversify 3D. Brimington Social Club.

Paul Michaels. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

(hed) pe. Plus Conveyer and Black Orchid Empire. The Hairy Dog,Derby.

Sunday, January 14

Connie Bolton. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Kesia Gill. Spondon Liberal Club.

Monday, January 15

James Taplin. The Flowerpot, Derby.