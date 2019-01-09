Ghost - The Musical touring to Sheffield is based on Patrick Swayze film

Bill Kenwright’s critically acclaimed show Ghost - The Musical is touring to Sheffield next week.

The unchained and reimagined production show is based on the film which starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

A man is murdered in his flat but caught between this world and the next he tries to prevent his widow from imminent danger.

The movie and the musical feature The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

Ghost - The Musical is at Sheffield Lyceum from January 15 to 19. Call 0114 249 6000 or click here