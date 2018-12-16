Get in the swim with The Singing Mermaid at Sheffield’s Crucible Studio Theatre

Little ones can enjoy an adventure with The Singing Mermaid in a stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s best-selling book.

Sheffield’s Crucible Studio Theatre is hosting this colourful show until December 30.

One day, the singing mermaid is tempted away from all of her sea creature friends and her peaceful home at Silversands to join a travelling circus. The audience love to hear her sing, but instead of the swimming pool she was promised, she is kept in a small tank by the wicked circus master Sam Sly. Will she ever escape, and who will help her along the way?

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or click here https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.