Funhouse Comedy season launches in Derby with acts from around the globe

Romanian professional stand up comedian Radu Isaac launches a new season of comedy at the Blessington Carriage, Derby.

He headlines a show on Monday, September 3, where he will be showing off the award-winning talent which earned him Funhouse Comedy’s own Should I Stay Or Should I Go? champions title.

Also appearing will be the edgy and frank Daisy Earl, the dry and droll 2017 Student Award winning Riordan DJ and the uniquely hilarious stand-up and

cartoonist Michael Capozzola, from San Francisco.

Completing the line-up for this Funhouse Comedy show is the quirky Josh Massen with his unusual and amusing thoughts, the charming and whimsical comedian and actress Becky Brunning and the likeable and witty Jeremy Flynn.

Compere for the evening will be Spiky Mike, pictured.

Tickets £4 in advance. To book, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk