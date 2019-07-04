From six to 96, Buxton Art Trail will showcase artists of all ages

The ‘hugely popular’ Buxton Art Trail is set to return during the first weekend of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

Work from artists of all ages from six to 96 - both professional and amateur and from many community interest groups based in Buxton - will be on display during 'BAT2019', also known as the Buxton Biennale.

The award-winning trail will take in 36 venues ranging from sheds to art galleries and include many of the town’s key attractions as well as artist studios, private homes, public spaces, large halls and some hidden away places to discover.

The free event on July 6 and 7 features two hubs - one at Buxton Community School where participating school and adult groups are based, and the other at St Anne’s Community Centre featuring many out-of-town artists and Leek School of Art.

BAT chair Linda Rolland said: "The BAT team is really excited to bring together such a huge variety of artistic endeavour for our trail goers to enjoy.

"We hope townspeople and visitors will visit as many venues as possible over the weekend.

"Refreshments and a welcome sit down will be available at many of our venues away from the town centre!"

For more information, visit buxtonarttrail.com.