Former Beautiful South songwriter Paul Heaton and singer Jacqui Abbott to perform new album live in Sheffield

Gifted songwriter Paul Heaton will perform his new album live with his former Beautiful South partner Jacqui Abbott in Sheffield.

The concert at the City Hall on Monday, November 26, is one of only three in the country.

Entitled The Last King Of Pop, the new album features 23 songs from throughout Paul’s extraordinary music career, including hits from his days in the Housemartins, through his time in the multi-platinum pop co-operative The Beautiful South, his solo years, and up to the present day in his long-standing collaboration with former Beautiful South singer Jacqui Abbott.

From the Housemartins’ glorious 1985 debut single ‘Flag Day’ to the Beautiful South’s chart dominating pop standards ‘Don’t Marry Her’, ‘Rotterdam’ and ‘Perfect 10’ through to last year’s Heaton & Abbott smash hit ‘I Gotta Praise’ they’re all present and correct… There is also room for a 2018 re-record by Paul and Jacqui of the Beautiful South classic ‘A Little Time’, and a new song, an infectious ska-pop number entitled “7”Singles’.

To check ticket availability, call 0114 2789 789 or go to https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

