Flats & Sharps strike the perfect note at New Mills

The Flats & Sharp group from Cornwall entertained the New Mills crowd with sounds from West Virginia and Appalachia.

Kirk Bowman (banjo), Mikey Ponsford (mandolin), Josh Warner (guitar), Liam Fitzharris (double bass) and Danny Hart (fiddle) played a unique blend of bluegrass, pop country and folk music.

Their vocals were brilliant and harmonising... and equally so their stringed instrument talents were outstanding.

Great introductions on the songs narrative bought to life tales of love, murder and more.. all bought together around an authentically old fashioned condenser microphone.

The guys have just released their second album – The Bluegrass Album - which they took turns selling by the bar during interval.

Highlights of the night would have to be the dulcet tones of Tall Buildings by John Hartford and the encore performance of Blue Train which resulted in rapturous applause at St George’s Church.

This group is definitely destined for a very bright future....