Fisherman’s Friends sing at Derbyshire venue ahead of feature film’s release

Cornwall’s best-known musical export the Fisherman’s Friends will be heading to Derbyshire as part of their 2019 tour.

Bound by lifelong friendship and a love of stirring songs of the sea. the convivial choral collective will showcase a fresh haul of old and new songs at Buxton Opera House on February 18.

In a show that’s guaranteed to warm the cockles, the group’s eight good men brew up a heady mix of hearty song, salty banter and tall tales from the high seas.

Their latest album, Fisherman’s Friends & Friends, was released in November last year.

A feature biopic about the formation of Fisherman’s Friends, starring Tuppence Middleton, Danny Mays, James Purefoy and Noel Clarke, will be released in cinemas across the country on March 15, 2019.

The group were discovered singing on the harbour at Port Isaac and signed to Island Records. Their subsequent 2010 album Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends was certified Gold and they were the first traditional folk group to land a top ten album. Since then, Fisherman’s Friends have played to tens of thousands of fans at home and abroad and won the Good Tradition award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

