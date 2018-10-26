Find out what films are showing at Buxton Cinema in November

Buxton Cinema has a stellar line-up of showings for November - and we’ve got the list in full.

To book tickets online click HERE or phone 01298 72190.

Smallfoot

Thursday 1 Nov

10.30am

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, ‘Smallfoot’ turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this ‘smallfoot’ brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throwsthe simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

U

£7 (Students/Children £5)

Johnny English Strikes Again

Thursday 1 Nov

1.30pm

Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service's last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

PG

£7 (Students/Children £5)

The Happytime Murders

Thursday 1 Nov

4pm

The Happytime Murders is set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives, one human and one puppet, are forced to work together to try and solve who is brutally murdering the former cast of ‘The Happytime Gang’;, a beloved classic puppet show.

15 £7

(STUDENTS GO FREE)

Allelujah!

Thursday 1 Nov

7pm

Alan Bennett’s sharp and hilarious new play is ‘just what the doctor ordered’ (Daily Telegraph).Filmed live at London’s Bridge Theatre.The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town on the edge of the Pennines, is threatened with closure as part of an efficiency drive. A documentary crew, eager to capture its fight for survival, follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward, and the triumphs of the old people’s choir.

15

£15.50 (Students/Children £12.50)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween- Autism Friendly Screening

Sat 3 Nov

10.30am

We’re delighted to offer Autism Friendly screenings at Buxton Cinema.To make the experience more comfortable the house lights will be left up a little and volume will be lowered. We will set up a chill-out area in the foyer. This area will be screened off slightly to separate it from the rest of the foyer and this will be accessed through a different door from the auditorium. Thanks to the Friends of Buxton Opera House we have purchased a sensory tent and light which will be set up in the chill-out area along with beanbags, foam mat, table, books and colouring sheets.

PG

£7 (Students/Children £5)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Sat 3 Nov- 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Sun 4 Nov -10.30am & 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Mon 5 Nov – 4.30pm

Tues 6 Nov – 7.30pm

Wed 7 Nov – 1.30pm

Thurs 8 Nov – 4.30pm

Halloween overruns a sleepy town when two young friends accidentally release Slappy the Dummy and a whole host of Goosebumps Monsters causing a wave of destruction on Halloween Night. This brand- new comedy adventure is based on R.L. Stine’s 400- million-selling series of books.

PG

£7 (Students/Children £5)

A Star is Born

Sat 3 Nov- 7.30pm

Sun 4 Nov- 7.30pm

Mon 5 Nov- 1.30pm (Silver

Screening)

Thurs 8 Nov -7.30pm

A Star is Born; stars four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper (‘American Sniper’; ‘American Hustle’; ‘Silver Linings Playbook’;) and multiple award-winning, Oscar-nominated music superstar Lady Gaga, in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Cooper helms the drama, marking his directorial debut. In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an on- going battle with his own internal demons.

15 £7 (Students/Children £5)

(Silver Screening - Seniors £5)

MGC Presents: Red

Wed 7 Nov- 8pm

Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, and the threatening presence of a new generation of artists, Mark Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting. MGC Artistic Director Michael Grandage directs this first ever UK revival since directing the world premiere at the Donmar Warehouse in 2009. The production went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Play. Award-winning stage and screen actor Alfred Molina reprises his critically acclaimed performance as the American abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko. He is joined by rising star Alfred Enoch of US television drama series How to Get Away With Murder as his assistant Ken. Please note this is a pre-recorded screening.

15

£15.50 (Students/Children £12.50)

War Above The

Trenches

Frid 9 Nov –

4.30pm

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of WW1 this feature drama documentary reveals how the airmen of the British and French fought a desperate aerial campaign in supporting of the Armies on the Western Front. It is not the familiar story of the individual ‘Aces’, but a story of the unsung heroes, fighting in an unfamiliar dimension, supporting the troops struggling with the horrors of trench warfare. They are the eyes of the artillery, guiding the high explosives onto the enemy, hoping to shorten an already frightful conflict.

12A £7 (Students/Children £5)

Mamma Mia : Here We Go Again! - Sing Along

Sat 10 Nov –

1.30pm &7.30pm

Sun 11 Nov –

7.30pm

Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again. You are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. With the film's original cast returning and new addition including Lily James .Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Academy Award winner Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Oscar winner Colin Firth return to play Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

PG £7 (Students/Children £5)

RSC Live – Troilus and Cressida

Wed 7 Nov -7pm

Troilus and Cressida swear they will always be true to one another. But in the seventh year of the siege of Troy their innocence is tested, and exposed to the savage corrupting influence of war, with tragic consequences. Virtuoso percussionist Evelyn Glennie collaborates with RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran to create a satirical futuristic vision of a world resounding with the rhythm of battle, broadcast live to cinemas from Shakespeare’s home town.

12A £15.50 (Students/Children £12.50)

Venom

Frid 16 Nov -

7.30pm

Sat 17 Nov –

7.30pm

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

15 £7 (Students/Children £5)

Fahrenheit 11/9

Sat 17 Nov –

4.30pm

Sun 18 Nov –

7.30pm

Michael Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’; is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How did we get here, and how do we get out?

15 £7 (Students/Children £5)

The Graduate

Silver Screening

Mon 19 Nov – 1.30pm

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) has just finished college and, back at his parents’; house, he’s trying to avoid the one question everyone keeps asking: What does he want to do with his life? An unexpected diversion crops up when he is seduced by Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), a bored housewife and friend of his parents. But what begins as a fun tryst turns complicated when Benjamin falls for the one woman Mrs. Robinson demanded he stay away from, her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

12A £7 (Students/Children £5)

(Silver Screening - Seniors £5)

NT Live – The Madness of George III

Tues 20 Nov – 7pm

Multi-award-winning drama The Madness of George III will be broadcast live to cinemas, in National Theatre Live’s first ever broadcast from Nottingham Playhouse. Written by one of Britain’s best-loved playwrights Alan Bennett (The History Boys, The Lady in the Van), this epic play was also adapted into a BAFTA Award-winning film following its premiere on stage in 1991.The cast of this new production includes Olivier Award-winners Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Wolf Hal) in the title role, and Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey).It’s 1786 and King George III is the most powerful man in the world. But his behaviour is becoming increasingly erratic as he succumbs to fits of lunacy. With the King’s mind unravelling at a dramatic pace, ambitious politicians and the scheming Prince of Wales threaten to undermine the power of the Crown, and expose the fine line between a King and a man.

12A £15.50 (Students/Children £12.50)

Wildlife

Tues 27 Nov – 7.30pm

Weds 28 Nov – 8pm

Fourteen-year-old Joe is the only child of Jeanette and Jerry—a housewife and a golf pro—in a small town in 1960s Montana. Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job—and his sense of purpose—he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves. Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother's struggle as she tries to keep her head above water.

12A £7 (Students/Children £5)

The King and I: From The London Palladium

Thurs 29 Nov – 7pm

The King And I comes to cinemas in this unmissable event recorded live from London’s iconic Palladium. Reprising her Tony Award-winning role, ‘Broadway musical’s undisputed Queen’ (The Sunday Times) Kelli O’Hara (Anna) takes to the stage alongside Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (The King) in a ‘powerhouse’; (The Times) performance. Also returning to her Tony Award winning role as Lady Thiang is Ruthie Ann Miles. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Please note this is a pre-recorded screening.

TBC £15.50 (Students/Children £12.50)

BohemianRhapsody

Frid 30 Nov – 7.30pm

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

12A £7 (Students/Children £5)