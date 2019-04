Find out what films are showing at Buxton Cinema in May

Buxton Cinema is showing a spectacular line-up of films this month - and we’ve got the list in full.

To book tickets click HERE or phone 01298 72190.

Out of Blue (15)

Thursday 2 May 7.30pm

Mid90s (15)

Saturday 4 May 4.30pm

Sunday 5 May 7.30pm

Monday 6 May 4.30pm

Wild Rose (15)

Saturday 4 May 7.30pm

Sunday 5 May 4.30pm

Monday 6 May 7.30pm

Tuesday 7 May 1.30pm

Out of Africa (PG) Silver Screening

Monday 13 May 1pm

Captain Marvel (12A)

Monday 13 May 4.30pm

Tuesday 14 May 4pm

NT Live: All My Sons

Tuesday 14 May 7pm

Bel Canto (15)

Friday 17 May 4.30pm

Saturday 18 May 7.30pm

Thursday 23 May 4.30pm

Red Joan (12A)

Friday 17 May 7.30pm

Saturday 18 May 1.30pm

Sunday 19 May 7.30pm

Thursday 23 May 7.30pm

Dumbo (PG) Autism Friendly

Saturday 18 May 10.30am

Dumbo (PG)

Saturday 18 May 4.30pm

The Royal Ballet Encore: Within The Golden Hour/ New Cherkaoui/ Flight Pattern

Sunday 19 May 2pm

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake (Pre-recorded screening)

Tuesday 21 May 3pm & 7pm

Mary Poppins Returns (U) – Family Screening

Saturday 25 May 12.30pm

Sunday 26 May 12.30pm

Avengers: Endgame (12A)

Saturday 25 May 3.30pm

Sunday 26 May 3.30pm

Monday 27 May 7.30pm

Wednesday 29 May 7.30pm

Tolkien (12A)

Saturday 25 May 7.30pm

Sunday 26 May 7.30pm

Monday 27 May 4.30pm

Tuesday 28 May 7.30pm

Tolkien (12A) Descriptive Subtitles

Wednesday 29 May 4.30pm

To Sir, With Love (PG) Silver Screening

Monday 27 May 1.30pm

Wonder Park (PG)

Tuesday 28 May 4.30pm

Wednesday 29 May 1.30pm

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG)

Friday 31 May 1.30pm

Saturday 1 June 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Sunday 2 June 1.30pm & 7.30pm

Monday 3 June 4.30pm

Thursday 6 June 7.30pm