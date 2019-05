Buxton will be alive with the sound of music on Saturday, May 4, as more than 50 acts play in the town’s pubs and clubs.

The Music in the Marketplace event will take over various venues including A.M.P Buxton, Level Two, The Vault, Layla’s and The London Road.

All proceeds will go to Blythe House Hospice and The Thomas Theyer Foundation. Wristbands, priced £5 and available on the day from Level Two’s ticket counter, will give wearers access to all venues.