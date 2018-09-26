Female artists put their work on show for New Mills Festival Fringe

New Mills is fast developing a reputation as a centre for artists and artisans.

On the last weekend of September, the town’s Providence Church on Mellor Road will be opening its doors for a weekend of art and creativity as part of the New Mills Festival Fringe

‘Women of New Mills’ will be the first-ever exclusive exhibition of 12 prominent women artists who all live and work in and around the town of New Mills. Their work ranges from traditional paintings to ceramics, textiles and contemporary installations.

The artists are:

▪Clare Allan creates landscapes and street scenes, layering colour over charcoal drawings;

▪Joanna Allen produces original mixed media artworks and hand coloured intaglio prints and scarves;

Lyn Bannister is an interactive community artist exhibiting a participatory installation of secrets and memories;

Jo Basnet produces barrel fired and slip work contemporary ceramics;

▪Val Copestake and Debbie Wotton produce large colourful quilted textiles;

Sketcher and illustrator Andrea Joseph has produced a new 3D-piece for the show;

▪Ruth Marsden paints iconic rock stars and eclectic still lives in vibrant acrylics;

▪Eve Singleton combines textiles and paint in textural landscapes;

▪Oil painter Alison Vasey focuses on the transient light effects across land and seascapes;

▪Art teachers Lou Godley and Amanda Whewell produce mixed media work, incorporating drawing and stitching

The show coincides with the well-established Made in New Mills Fair, which is an opportunity to buy art and craftwork directly from the makers.

The ‘Women of New Mills’ Art Exhibition takes place in the rear hall of Providence Church on September 29 and 30 from 10am until 4pm.

There will also be a preview night on Friday, September 28, from 7pm to 9pm, where refreshments will be available.

The ‘Made in New Mills’ Art and Craft Fair will take place in the main hall of Providence Church on September 29 from 10am until 3pm. There will be a pop-up cafe at the event, serving homemade food.