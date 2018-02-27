Feeling Kinky?

The Kast Off Kinks is not just a tribute to the The Kinks but features three former members of the legendary band.

Drummer Mick Avory featured on all the classic Kinks hits from 1964 to 1984, bassist John Dalton was with the Kinks in 1966 and from 1969 to 1976 and keyboard player Ian Gibbons played with The Kinks from 1979 to 1996 and is still with Sir Ray Davies.

The Kast Off Kinks is completed by guitarist Dave Clarke who was previously with the Beach Boys, Noel Redding and Tim Rose.

They will be playing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, March 2, and at The Flowerpot, Derby, on March 23.

Expect an evenig of iconic hits including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Lola, Days, Sunny Afternoon, Waterloo Sunset, Tired of Waiting, Come Dancing and more.

Tickets for The Kast Off Kinks show in Chesterfield cost £22.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Tickets to see them in Derby cost £13. Call 01332 834438/204955 or go to: www.rawpromo.co.uk/