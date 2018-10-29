Experience the thrill of climbing when The International Reel Rock Film Tour rolls into Derbyshire

The International Reel Rock Film Tour is returning to Derbyshire, bringing a new collection of climbing and adventure films.

Four new films will be premiered starring climbing icons as they attempt to achieve their lifelong ambitions in far-flung locations, from icy Antarctica to the Bedouin canyonlands of the Middle East.

And with climbing announced as a new sport for the 2020 Olympics, the film Up to Speed delves into the exhilarating discipline of speed climbing.

The tour will hit Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on November 17. If you can’t catch it there, it will be in Sheffield’s Abbeydale Picture House on November 19.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “With jaw-dropping action, soulful journeys and rollicking humour, this annual global event sets the

standard for adventure films. Audiences don’t need to be climbers themselves to enjoy the show – it appeals to anyone with a spirit of adventure.”

Highlights of the 2018 film selection include:

Queen Maud Land in which six elite climbers mount an expedition to one of the world’s last great climbing frontiers: the remote frozen towers of Antarctica.

The Valley of the Moon in which two Israelis team up with a local Bedoin guide to establish an epic climbing route through a vast landscape of sandstone walls in Wadi Rum.

As well as four thrilling films, each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win adventure goodies.

The Reel Rock Film Tour is now in its 13th year, and 2018 is the seventh time it has visited the UK and Ireland.

For more information and tickets, see www.reelrock.co.uk.