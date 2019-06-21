Ex-EastEnders actress Samantha Womack stars in The Girl On The Train bound for Sheffield Lyceum

Former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack stars in a stage adaptation of the thrilling novel, The Girl On The Train, which is heading for Sheffield.

In the production, which will be presented at the Lyceum Theatre from June 24 to 29, Samantha plays Rachel Watson who longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect.

Best known for her role as Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, Samantha said: “Having been thoroughly captivated by the novel, the opportunity to take on a role like this is incredibly exciting. I’ve been fascinated by thrillers for a long time and this kind of storytelling, like Hitchcock’s Rear Window, offers us a voyeur’s journey into a world which is dangerous and full of suspense.”

Joining Samantha in the cast is Oliver Farnworth who is best know for playing Andy Carver in Coronation Street. Oliver’s other TV credits include Mr Selfridge, The Royal and Hollyoaks.

Performances are at 7.45pm each evening with matinees on Thursday, June 27, at 7.45pm and on Saturday at 3pm.

For tickets, call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

READ THIS: Bands’ benefit gig in Matlock for Syrian refugees



