Tickets still available for Buxton Military Tattoo this weekend

The Devonshire Dome will be hosting the annual Buxton Military Tattoo on Saturday, featuring a spectacular line-up of entertainment.

Under the leadership of Major Ian Johnson, Director of Music of The Band of the Scots Guards, the tattoo will include The Band of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers with The Band of The Mercian Regiment, The Band of Nottinghamshire Royal Engineers and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band and Corps of Drums.

The Pipes and Drums of RAF Waddington are returning to the Dome, and will be joined by the internationally-renowned Emerald Isle Dance Team from Dublin.

A combined Army Cadet Force Band will also perform in the arena, alongside 162 (Stockport) Squadron RAF Air Cadets Band.

The show builds up to a spectacular massed bands finale including the emotive Sunset ceremony and also Lone Piper.

In addition to providing great entertainment, the military tattoo raises much-needed funds for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity - the Army’s national charity.

Chris Thornton, Event Manager, said: "I am delighted that the tattoo has grown and developed over the last ten years with the public’s support.

"I am proud that once again we will have a fabulous tattoo showcasing the marvellous military bands that the UK can be so proud of.

"I am also delighted that we have managed to contribute over £90,000 to the Army’s national charity.”

The matinee performance on July 6 is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 7pm evening show.

Call 01298 72190 for tickets, or for more information visit buxtontattoo.org.uk or ring 01298 25568.