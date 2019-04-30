Tickets on sale now for Boyzone shows in Nottingham and Manchester

Boyzone will play Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena and Manchester Arena this autumn on their Final Five Tour.

And tickets are on sale now for the shows, with the Nottingham gig on October 17 and the Manchester gig on October 19.

The band originally organised a five-night run at The London Palladium as a fitting farewell to celebrate 25 years together.

But following the success of their previous tour and being inundated by demand from disappointed fans, they listened and cleared their diaries to make The Final Five happen, adding a select further four UK areas to the London performances.

