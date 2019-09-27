Tickets go on sale on Monday for Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester dates on Jason Donovan’s 2020 tour

Star performer Jason Donovan has announced dates in Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester on next year’s massive Even More Good Reasons tour.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Monday, September 30, to see him perform at Sheffield Oval Hall on September 23, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 9, 2020, and Manchester Apollo on November 15, 2020

Jason Donovan was right back in 1989 when he sang that there were “too many broken hearts in the world”, but the Australian superstar will be doing his very best to mend more than a few as he heads out on a brand new tour for autumn 2020.

To mark the 30th anniversary of his hugely successful debut album Ten Good Reasons, Jason will be back with the Even More Good Reasons 52-date tour.

The star commented: “The EMGR tour is a real opportunity to make people feel good. You can’t beat a live band, and the interaction with an audience.

“I like to create a show which is not just about singing songs, I like people to come into my world through the music, the stories the visuals and feel they’ve got to know me a little more personally. The music becomes a sentence in which my life is the complete story. My shows are almost autobiographical in a way.”

After years of successful touring the country in huge productions like Priscilla, Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, and with a triumphant return to Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London’s West End this summer under his belt, Jason feels the time is right to get back to basics and return to straight-up performing, with the spotlight on his stellar back catalogue – just him and the audience.

Jason’s music from the peak of his chart career brings back happy memories for much of his audience, who will look back on the 80s and 90s as the best days of their lives. Jason’s 2016 tour, where he played not only his greatest hits but debut Ten Good Reasons in its entirety, was a massive success.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, September 30 at 9am. Click here for more on how to obtain them.

You can also click here or click here for more stories