Explore far-off lands in Chatsworth's festive display - here's how to get tickets

Visitors who think the world of Chatsworth will become globetrotters when they tour the stately home’s festive display.

The rooms of the grand house will be decorated to reflect the countries travelled to by generations of the Cavendish family who lived there.

Chatsworth is famous for its festive spectaculars and ‘In A Land Far, Far Away’, which opens on November 18, is one of its most ambitious yet.

Wintry scenes abound with snow, frosty lights and a sleigh sure to deliver the essence of Christmas. The chapel, inspired by a baroque Portuguese church, will hosts a classic Nativity scene complete with floating candles, mirrors and stained glass.

A ten-metre spiralling Chinese dragon and blossom trees bring a flavour of Eastern Asia, while Russian dolls and rustic stars dress the gigantic Nordic Fir tree in the Painted Hall.

Venetian masks, pagodas, origami decorations, frosted ferns and Indian fabrics are just some of the props used to stage a rich, eclectic experience on a journey around the world. Far-flung places such as Morocco, India, Holland, Italy, China, Japan, Portugal and America are all represented.

A special children’s trail will add to the fun for families.

Famous explorers from fiction and life, Phileas Fogg and Amelia Earhart, will be the guides and share stories of adventure and derring do from all over the world.

Insights and anecdotes from historical Dukes and Duchesses of Devonshire are woven throughout the journey. These include the letters between Victor (9th Duke of Devonshire) and his wife Evelyn, as she travelled in India with Queen Mary in 1911, and letters home from Canada while Victor was posted there as Governor General, describing a family Christmas and new experiences in a faraway land.

The team has delved into the collection to find a treasure trove of memorabilia from around the world, including a Christmas card from America’s first family, the Kennedys, who have many connections to Chatsworth.

Before leaving, visitors can hop into a hot air balloon for a photo opportunity.

Tickets to ‘In A Land Far, Far Away’ are now on sale, priced £25 per adult and £15 each child. Family tickets are also available. To book, go to www.chatsworth.org.

