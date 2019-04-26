Boyzone to play Manchester and Nottingham as part of Final Five Tour

Following the successful sell-out Thank You & Goodnight Tour, Boyzone have added a select further four UK arena shows to their London dates – including stop-offs in Nottingham and Manchester.

The tour will be arriving at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on October 17 and Manchester Arena on October 19, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Tuesday, April 30.

The band originally organised a five-night run at The London Palladium as a fitting farewell to celebrate 25 years together.

But following the success of their previous tour and being inundated by demand from disappointed fans, they listened and cleared their diaries to make The Final Five happen, adding a select further four UK areas to the London performances.

Boyzone said: “It’s a bitter sweet day for us as we announce our final ever shows.

"The response to our Thank You & Goodnight album and tour has been truly amazing.

"We feel incredibly lucky for the continued support our fans have shown over the last 25 years.

"These final ever Boyzone shows give us all one last chance to make some more special memories together.

“We can’t wait to go out on the ultimate high as we take our final bow with The Final Five.”

For Nottingham tickets, call 0843 3733000

For Manchester tickets, call 0800 847800