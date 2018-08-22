Dreadzone and John Otway at Off The Tracks festival

Dreadzone and John Otway and his Little Band are among the acts lined up for the 30th anniversary Off The Tracks Festival.

Running from Friday August 31 to Sunday, September 2, at Castle Donington, the event offers fun for all the family including free children’s activities, a play area, yoga and real ale bar.

Performers will include Transglobal Underground featuring Natacha Atlas, Aurora Dawn and the ScreaminSkulls with special guests, Mad Dog McCrea, Talisman, Blackballed, the Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Tom C Walker and loads more.

Weekend camping tickets cost £80. Under-12s go free (accompanied by ticket-holding parent or carer), weekend youth ticket is £45. To book, go to: www.offthetracks.co.uk