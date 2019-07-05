Drama written by Doctor Foster creator to appear at Buxton Festival Fringe

The group behind the award-winning Shakespeare Jukebox, Buxton Drama League, will also be presenting the Mike Bartlett play Contractions at this year's Buxton Festival Fringe.

Bartlett is best known as the creative genius behind TV triumphs Doctor Foster and King Charles III, but his early work included a number of provocative theatre pieces and radio plays.

Contractions tells the story of Emma, and the consequences of her workplace romance in an organisation where such relationships are ruthlessly monitored and policed. The play consists of a series of meeting between Emma and her nameless manager, each ratcheting up the macabre intrusiveness of the employer.

This "edgy" drama, said to contain adult themes and sexual references but is also "absurdly, wickedly funny", will be performed by Buxton Drama League on three Saturdays at the Pavilion Arts Centre Studio, on July 6, 13 and 20.

It is directed by Jim Gillespie and stars Maria Carnegie as Emma and Corinne Coward as the manager.

Tickets are £10 (£9 concessions), with £3 discount for students and people on low incomes. Visit underthefringe.com.