Download Festival announces host of new names for this summer's line-up

Download Festival, the world’s premier rock event, has announced a further 43 acts including Halestorm, FEVER 333, Beartooth, Skid Row, Brothers Osbourne, Stone Temple Pilots, Clutch and more, joining headliners Slipknot, Tool and Def Leppard for the annual rock extravaganza.

Arena rockers Halestorm will make their grand return to Download delivering break-neck riffs and lung-busting vocals courtesy of the incredible Lzzy Hale.

Stone Temple Pilots will make their first Download appearance with new vocalist Jeff Gutt.

Festival favourites Clutch will make their sixth appearance, as well as classic grunge rock revivalists Aaron Buchanan & the Cult Classics led by the former Heaven’s Basement frontman.

Beartooth have ascended to star status with their groove-driven singalongs and the release of their third album Disgusting.

FEVER 333 have gained a reputation for their hyperactive, political ‘demonstrations’, while the legendary Skid Row are on course for a hit-filled set.

There will also be an appearance from supergroup Deadland Ritual, featuring former members of Black Sabbath, Guns N' Roses, Billy Idol and Apocalyptica.

Also announced for the festival are Palaye Royale, Black Peaks, Coldrain, Brothers Osbourne, Last in Line, Behemoth, At The Gates, Conjurer, Batushka, Ne Obliviscaris,Trash Boat, Three Days Grace, Godsmack, Bad Wolves, Animals as Leaders, Heart Of A Coward, Intervalsand, Toska, GroundCulture, Cane Hill, Municipal Waste, Alcest, Sumo Cyco, Love Bites, Crystal Lake, Redhook, Twelve Foot Ninja, Like A Storm, SKYND, Those Damn Crows, Icon For Hire, Lost In Stereo, Parting Gift and Vega.

The three-day festival takes place on 14-16 June at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park in Leicestershire.

Kerrang! Radio have also launched a talent search for a chance to open the Avalanche Stage at the festival, head to Kerrang! Radio for more information.

