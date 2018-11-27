Diversity announce shows in Nottingham and Sheffield - here’s how to get tickets

Dance sensations Diversity have announced shows in Nottingham and Sheffield as part of their tenth anniversary tour next autumn.

Tickets for their Born Ready tour will be going on sale this Friday, November 30, at 10am.

Diversity dance their way to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 27, 2019, and to Sheffield City Hall on October 6 for a matinee performance.

In 2009 Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of more than 20 million. Since then, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they continue to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances. Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said of the forthcoming tour: “Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. 2019 marks ten years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible. ‘Born Ready’ will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years. But it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation. Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed!”

After judging on Sky 1’s Got To Dance for all five series, Ashley Banjo entered a new role on ITV’s spectacular return of Dancing On Ice in 2018 and will return again in 2019.

Ashley has also hosted, choreographed and starred in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty (2017 and 2018) and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Both of these shows will be returning to ITV in early 2019. 2019 will also see the launch of Ashley’s new show Flirty Dancing on Channel 4. Since starring in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo has hosted on Sky 1’s Revolution and will be hosting on BBC 1’s new primetime show The Greatest Dancer which will hit TV screens early 2019.

Diversity continue to inspire the next generation of dancers and are about to launch their brand new online dance classes with 20DV.

