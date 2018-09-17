Did you catch Christopher Robin at Buxton Cinema over the weekend? Read our review

Towards the conclusion of Marc Forster’s fantasy, Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings) stares adoringly at a grown up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who has forgotten the joy of his childhood spent romping around the Hundred Acre Wood.

Alas, that sunshine doesn’t always penetrate the rain clouds that linger over this cinematic namesake.

Credited to three screenwriters, Christopher Robin relies heavily on the quirks and naive charm of Pooh and his companions, who are convincingly brought to life through digital trickery.

An emotionally manipulative final act, hung on an action set-piece in post-wartime London, is signposted as clearly as the fearsome Heffalumps and Woozels.

For information on upcoming screenings at Buxton Cinema visit: https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/cinema