Derbyshire Roads Police will star in new series of Traffic Cops

Derbyshire Roads Police are set to star in the new series of Traffic Cops.

Camera crews got behind the wheel with officers from the county earlier this year, filming 24/7 to capture the wide variety of crimes and incidents the busy unit (known for their witty tweets) deals with.

Derbyshire Police say you might recognise a few faces if you tune into the Channel 5 series, which ‘was filmed all over Derbyshire’ on Monday, July 10 from 8pm.

READ MORE: Deported Derbyshire robber back behind bars after he entered UK under new name