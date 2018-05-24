Derbyshire is all art this bank holiday weekend

Artists across Derbyshire will showcase their work in venues ranging from village halls to galleries, cafes to private houses.

Wherever you plan to be in the county this bank holiday weekend, there will be venues nearby where you can see craftsmen demonstrating their art and some will encourage visitors to have a go.

There will be a whole range of arts on show at the studios at Banks Mill, Derby,

Participants contributing to this annual Derbyshire Open Arts celebration include glassmaking at Lumsdale Glass, near Matlock; Eddie Hallam’s exhibition of sculpture at Riber Art Gallery, near Matlock and hand-made prints by Lucy Gell, showing in New Mills.

All venues will be open on Saturday, May 26, to May 28, with some venues continuing to open through the following week and weekend, to June 3.

For full details, visit www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk.