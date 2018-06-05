Derbyshire gardeners raise money for good causes

Green-fingered residents of Derbyshire will be opening their gardens to raise money for charity and good causes.

Award-winning gardeners in Middleton-by-Wirksworth will welcome visitors on June 9 and 10 from 11am until 5pm.

A silver-gilt winner in the village category of Britain in Bloom 2016, Middleton-by-Wirksworth will showcase more than 30 gardens and quirky corners.

Admission is £3 for adults and free for children.

Brassington holds its open gardens on June 16 and 17, from 11am until 5pm. There will be refreshments in the church and teas, cakes and cream teas at various gardens around the village.

Admission is £4 per person, children under 16 free.

There will be an international flavour to the Hidden Courtyards and Gardens of Wirksworth on June 23 and 24 as the weekend coincides with the arrival of visitors from twin towns in France and Germany. Twenty-nine gardeners in Wirksworth will open their gates to the public and there will be music from the Community Choir and Community Orchestra. The gardens are open from 12 noon to 5pm on both days.

Tickets for the whole weekend cost only £4, £3 concessions and free to children under 16 years.