Organ music to suit all tastes will be performed at a lunchtime recital in mid Derbyshire.

Martyn Noble, sub-organist at HM Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace, London, will be playing in Swanwick on Saturday, February 10.

The concert is at St Andrew’s Church and starts at 12.30pm. A light buffet will be served from 12 noon.

Tickets cost £5 including the buffet and are available at the door or in advance by calling 01773 605291.