Derby Theatre scoops new award for excellence in arts education

Derby Theatre has won a new award for Excellence in Arts Education at the UK Theatre Awards. The accolade was announced at a ceremony in the Guildhall, London, yesterday (Sunday).

This award honoured Derby Theatre’s learning theatre vision, which has transformed the venue over the past six years. It specifically celebrates This Is Derby, a project which provides opportunities for young people to take part in high-quality arts, sports and cultural activities with an overall

ambition of empowering them to improve essential life skills. Derby Theatre was also nominated for the Best Show for Children and Young People Award for Noughts & Crosses.

Sarah Brigham, artistic director and chief executive of Derby Theatre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the UK Theatre Awards have introduced this award for the first time, and that we are the inaugural winners.

“We know that by ensuring all people, no matter what their background or age, have the right to an arts education is vital and at Derby Theatre, we have put that central to our vision. From our trailblazing work with young people in care, to our innovative This is Derby project, which works across the city in partnership with the Football Club and other arts organisations, our participatory work is changing lives and having impact on self-esteem and confidence. Our unique relationship with the University of Derby means we can offer world-class learning and research at all levels and by placing it at the heart of the artistic vision means we are supporting and empowering our audiences to broaden their horizons and engage new people in creative ways.

“Our professional productions have learning embedded and at the heart of them, whether that’s plays written in a way that is inspired by our communities, or co-authored and created with them, and we have lots of exciting plans over the next five years on how to evolve and develop this even further.”