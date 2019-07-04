David Bowie’s greatest hits will be aired by Absolute Bowie in Peak Cavern

All of David Bowie’s best-loved personae during four decades in the music business are covered in a show which will be performed at Peak Cavern, Castleton, on Saturday, July 6.

Absolute Bowie, featuring the vocals of John O’Neill, will perform all of the Starman’s greatest hits plus tracks from the albums David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars, Heroes, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory and Young Americans through to Heathen, Outside, Reality, Earthling and Blackstar.

The band comprises Chris Buratti on guitar, Fabio Cashio on bass, Alex Paollilo on keyboards, Alessandro Ricardi on drums and Fiona Asbury on saxophone. Tickets are £22.50 in advance for the show which begins at 7pm.

To book go to www.seetickets.com/event/absolute-bowie/the-devils-arse-cave/130707 or call 0844 478 0898.

READ THIS: See Mike Pender, The Fortunes and other Sixties stars in Buxton and Sheffield.





