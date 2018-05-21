Dancing on Ice champ Jake Quickenden to entertain bingo fans

Eyes down, look in.....Dancing on Ice champion Jake Quickenden will be entertaining bingo fans in Chesterfield.

The singer and reality show champion will be putting on an exclusive live performance at the town’s Mecca Bingo on May 26 at 9.30pm.

The 30-minute set will be followed by a meet and greet and a question and answer session where fans will get the chance to ask him all about his latest skating adventures and his time in the jungle as runner-up in television series I’m A Celebrity....

Jake first appeared on television screens in 2012 when he was a contestant on the X Factor. He competed on the show again in 2014 when he made it through to the live broadcasts.

Martin Webster, general manager at Mecca Chesterfield, said: “We are so excited to watch Jake perform here at Mecca Chesterfield after seeing him entertaining the nation on our TV screens.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening with lots of fans dancing along and of course enjoying some fun bingo games.”

Tickets to watch Jake perform live and play bingo are £10 and can be purchased at the club or online via Skiddle: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/Mecca-Bingo/Mecca-Bingo-Presents-Jake-Quickenden/13197514