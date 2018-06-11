Cyclists gear up for Eroica Britannia

More than 4,500 pre-1987 road bikes will be turning out for the world’s most handsome bike ride.

The testing 100-mile ride through the Peak District plunges cyclists into both wilderness and village life.

It’s the highlight of Eroica Britannia, a festival celebrating the best of British culture, which takes over Friden Grange, Newhaven, near Buxton, from June 15 to 17.

Enjoy unlimited roaming rights through twinkly campfire woodlands, calling into posh British boozers for arm-wrestling, darts and a quick nip before the cinema.

Vintage emporiums will be packed with the best of British wares to tempt festival crowds.

There will be five rides during the weekend including one for all little heroes and their parents,

For more details go to www.eroicabritannia.co.uk