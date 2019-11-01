Creedence Clearwater Review play Bad Moon Rising and Proud Mary at Derby’s Flowerpot

Tribute band Creedence Clearwater Review promise a power-packed show when they play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, November 2.

They will be performing all the hits which fans of Creedence Clearwater Revival love including songs such as Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Susie Q, Green River, Up Around the Bend, Have you ever seen the Rain? and Born on the Bayou.

Their aim has been to avoid slavishly following album tracks, instead reinterpreting the band’s massive back catalogue in a similar manner to John Fogerty’s performances with his current band. Dale Taylor takes up the role of John Fogerty on guitar and vocals.

Tickets £12, available from the venue or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk.