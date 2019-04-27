Children’s choir Perfect Pitch share stage with royal wedding singers The Kingdom Choir

Peak District children’s choir Perfect Pitch will perform with royal wedding singers The Kingdom Choir next week.

The young singers have been handpicked to sing with the gospel stars at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, April 30, at the opening night of The Kingdom Choir’s debut tour.

The Kingdom Choir became a household name after their performance of Stand By Me at the wedding of Prince Harry and the Duchess Of Sussex last May.

Leader Emma Hopkins said: “It’s a privilege to be performing with the inspirational Kingdom Choir at the Sheffield City Hall. Thank you for this exciting opportunity and helping create memories of a lifetime for our students and families.”

Earlier this year, the choir launched a national search for children’s and youth choirs to perform alongside them at each venue of their debut UK tour.

Karen Gibson, conductor of The Kingdom Choir, said: “It’s been tough to choose the choirs, but so lovely to see so many singing communities out there. From personal experience, I know what singing can do for a person, so sharing that with young people across the country is a really special thing for us. I hope we can make a real impact and inspire a new generation of singers.”

Perfect Pitch reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. This year the Peak choir has performed with Collabro at Buxton and in a charity gig with special guests Gary Barlow and Alfie Boe at Sheffield City Hall.

Tickets for the concert in Sheffield are priced from £28. To book click here



