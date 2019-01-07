Children keep an eye out for feathered friends in Big Schools’ Birdwatch

Schoolchildren will be filling up bird feeders, turning classrooms into bird hides and creating wildlife friendly bakes in preparation for watching and counting the birds for the 2019 RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch.

The Birdwatch, which is currently taking place until February 22, is a chance for children to put down their books and discover the nature that lives in their local community.

The initiative involves pupils spending an hour watching and counting the birds which visit their outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Last year, 60,000 children and teachers took part in the Birdwatch.

The Big Schools’ Birdwatch is the school version of the Big Garden Birdwatch – the world’s biggest garden wildlife survey. The event will take place over three days on January 26, 27 and 28. For further information click here