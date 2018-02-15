Chesterfield Festival hosts heats for major awards

Young dancers from around the country will be bidding for places in the finals of top competitions at a festival in north Derbyshire.

The fifth Chesterfield Festival of Dance and Musical Theatre will take place at Tupton Hall School, near Clay Cross, from February 17 to 24.

Highlights will include heats of the Theatre Dance Council International Championships on Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18 and the area heat for Miss Dance of Great Britain on Sunday, February 18.

During the week, students will be competing for medals, trophies and a bursary in a fun and friendly environment.

The festival is judged by a qualified and independent adjudicator.

People not competing in this festival are welcome to come along and watch for a small fee, tickets can be purchased on the door daily.