Charles’ Dickens ghost story is brought to life on Derbyshire stage

Charles’ Dickens classic tale A Christmas Carol has been adapted for the stage and will be presented in Derbyshire next week.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will perform the work at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on November 21 and 22.

On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a terrifying journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three fearsome ghosts determined to make him realise the true meaning of Christmas.

This most traditional of productions will include beautiful period costume, song, dance and a magnificent musical score.

Tickets £16 (adult), £10 (students, children). Call 01298 72190 or click here

